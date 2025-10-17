Inmate Assault at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On October 12, 2025, an inmate was victim of a stabbing at Matsqui Institution, the medium-security federal institution.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Abbotsford Police Department and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The assailants have been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.