BUSINESS UPDATE – Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chilliwack – Grand Opening (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – OCTOBER 16 UPDATE – Media and dignitaries were invited to the official grand opening for the Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

General Manager Andrea Anderson and the management and ownership team, were in conversation with FVN News Director Don Lehn:

2025 Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chilliwack FVN

ORIGINAL STORY JUNE 16 – The site used to be the Best Western.

Chilliwack Hotel Limited Partnership announced the official opening of the much-anticipated dual-brand Fairfield Inn & TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chilliwack.

The opening was on June 12.

Located at 43955 Industrial Way, strategically positioned at the Lickman Road interchange, this innovative hotel property brings 150 new guest rooms and suites to the heart of the Fraser Valley, catering to a wide range of travelers.

Operated by P.R. Hotels Group, this unique property combines two of Marriott’s leading brands under one roof. The hotel features 90 well-appointed guest rooms under the Fairfield Inn brand, ideal for short-term business and leisure travelers, and 60 spacious suites under the TownePlace Suites brand, designed for guests planning longer stays.