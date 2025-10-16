Postal Strike and Income Assistance – Your Cheques Are Coming

Vicoria – The Province is taking steps to ensure people continue to receive provincial disability and income assistance during strike action.

The contract between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has expired, and postal workers have been undertaking strike action since Sept. 26, 2025.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, all Service BC locations were affected as part of BCGEU strike action, and government’s priority is maintaining essential income-assistance program services. All Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction offices and 48 Service BC offices throughout the province delivering the disability- and income-assistance program will continue to provide that essential service for people relying on it. However, due to strike action, service timelines will be longer than usual as government focuses on delivering essential supports to people.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction continues to ensure the ongoing distribution of payments during cheque issue is done in a timely manner. The cheque issue process on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, will continue as usual. Depending on where the rotating Canada Post strike action happens, there may be some delays in mail cheque delivery.

Approximately 89% of people will receive their payments by direct deposit and will not be affected by any potential Canada Post service disruption. People may sign up for direct deposit by providing bank account information online: https://myselfserve.gov.bc.ca/

Senior’s Supplement:

For seniors, primary financial supports are provided by the federal government through programs, such as Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). Questions about delivery of these supports or to switch to direct deposit, contact the federal government through Service Canada at 1 800 277-9914.

Through the provincial Senior’s Supplement, the B.C. government tops up federal assistance amounts for seniors with low incomes. The Senior’s Supplement is as much as $99.30 for singles and as much as $220.50 for couples.

The provincial Senior’s Supplement October payment will continue as usual.

FYI:

Locations and hours of Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction offices and Service BC offices offering ministry services are available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/income-assistance/access-services

For more information about income assistance, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/income-assistance

For more information about disability assistance, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/services-for-people-with-disabilities/disability-assistance

For more information about the provincial Senior’s Supplement, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/seniors/financial-legal-matters/income-security-programs/seniors-supplement

For more information about the federal assistance for seniors, such as OAS and GIS, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/campaigns/seniors.html