Nick Taylor Charity Classic Raises Over $550,000 in 2025, Marking Record-Breaking 9th Year

Chilliwack — The 9th annual Nick Taylor Charity Classic once again showcased the power of community, sport, and generosity, raising more than $550,000 to support youth and family programs across the Fraser Valley and beyond. Held September 5–6, 2025, the two-day celebration featured a vibrant day of golf at the picturesque Cultus Lake Golf Club, followed by a community celebration in Chilliwack.

Widely recognized as one of the most scenic golf courses in British Columbia, Cultus Lake Golf Club provided a stunning backdrop for players and guests. With its rolling fairways, mountain views, and welcoming community spirit, the club created the perfect setting for an event that was equal parts competition and celebration.

Proceeds from this year’s Classic will benefit The First Tee Fraser Valley, which supports youth development through golf and life skills; Jumpstart Abbotsford and Chilliwack, which helps kids in financial need access sport and recreation; UFV Student-Athlete Scholarships, which provide opportunities for young athletes pursuing higher education; as well as several local community charities including Archway – Starfish Pack and Food Bank and Chilliwack Community Services – Juvee Skate Program, all of which are dedicated to building healthy, active communities.

Presented by Algra Bros. Developments, the 2025 edition saw unprecedented support from sponsors, donors, and community members. Their commitment ensures that the Classic continues to grow in both scale and impact.

“I continue to be blown away by the generosity of this community and the way people rally around this event,” said Nick Taylor, PGA Tour winner and tournament host. “When we started nine years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the growth, impact, and spirit this Classic would generate. To see more than half a million dollars raised this year alone is truly inspiring.”

Phil Algra, of Algra Bros. Developments, echoed Taylor’s gratitude: “We are proud to support the Nick Taylor Charity Classic and humbled by the outpouring of support from the Fraser Valley community. Over the past nine years, this event has evolved into something extraordinary—bringing people together, celebrating the game of golf, and making a lasting difference for kids and families in our region.”

The Nick Taylor Charity Classic has now raised well over $2.5 million since its inception, with proceeds fueling scholarships, grassroots golf programming, and community sport initiatives across the Fraser Valley. The addition of the First Tee Fraser Valley chapter in recent years has further extended the Classic’s reach, ensuring that children of all backgrounds can benefit from golf’s values of honesty, integrity, and perseverance.

About the Nick Taylor Charity Classic

Founded in 2017, the Nick Taylor Charity Classic is an annual event bringing together community leaders, businesses, and sport enthusiasts in support of youth sport and education. The two-day event features a charity golf tournament and celebration, with proceeds supporting programs that create access and opportunity for young people in the Fraser Valley and beyond.