More Campsites for Rolley Lake Park

Mission/Rolly Lake Park – Construction will begin on 32 new campsites at Rolley Lake Park so more people can get outside and enjoy nature.

The new sites are anticipated to be finished by spring 2026 and will bring the total number of drive-in sites at the campground to 95. An additional 17 walk-in sites were added to the campground in May 2024, along with 30 new parking stalls, a communal shelter, bike racks, bear-proof storage and picnic tables.

Universal design standards are being incorporated into the campsites to improve accessibility. The existing toilet and shower building received accessibility upgrades, along with service centres. Electrical and wastewater system upgrades are also part of the $4-million project.

Located near Mission, Rolley Lake Park is a predominantly flat wilderness area blanketed with tall trees. The park has a small lake for swimming, fishing and paddling.

The campground is open year-round, and sites can be booked from March 28 to Oct. 12. During construction, there will be limited access to sites 40 through 65.

Since 2017, more than 2,000 campsites have been added in high-demand parks throughout B.C. It includes approximately 500 sites in Lower Mainland parks, such as Cultus Lake, Golden Ears, Chilliwack Lake, Stawamus Chief and Garibaldi.

For more information about Rolley Lake Park, visit: https://bcparks.ca/rolley-lake-park/