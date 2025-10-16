Mission RCMP Searching for Graffiti Offender Who Targets Businesses

Mission – RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who is believed to be responsible for a large amount of graffiti that was recently done in Mission.

Numerous businesses in downtown Mission notified police after their buildings were spray-painted overnight on the night of September 24-25. At least six businesses were vandalized with black spray paint. CCTV footage captured the man believed to be responsible, and police have not yet been able to identify him. Mission RCMP are now releasing his photo, with the hopes that someone may recognize him. If you can help to identify this individual, please call 604-826-7161, file 25-12189.

Mission RCMP encourage any property owners who have their buildings or other property vandalized by spray-paint or by other means, to report it to police. Even if there is no CCTV footage or direct evidence of the vandalism to your property, police may be able to link it to other offences committed around the same time or in the same area, and it’s possible that there may be CCTV or forensic evidence at one of those locations. Police also encourage property owners to clean off or paint over any graffiti, as this often discourages the offender – or other offenders – from targeting your property again. However, please only do so after police have attended or a photo has been taken, as confirming any symbols within the graffiti can be very helpful in linking it to other instances of vandalism, and ultimately to the offender. Graffiti may not seem like a serious crime, but it can have a significant impact on the overall sense of safety and security people have in our community.