Harrison Festival – Alberta Husband and Wife Duo Over the Moon (VIDEO)

Harrison – Following a concert by Saskatchewan singer songwriter Jeffery Straker earlier this month, the Harrison Festival Society continues its prairie Fall with the Alberta-based husband and wife duo Over the Moon in Harrison Hot Springs Memorial Hall on Saturday Oct. 25.



Suzanne Levesque and Craig Bignell have long been known as session and touring musicians for other artists. They met, fell in love, got married, and discovered that their voices blend together beautifully.

Their music ranges from 40’s-sounding western swing, to Appalachian old-time, to cowboy blues.

Their album Chinook Waltz was nominated for Best Traditional Album at the 2022 Juno Awards, and in 2023 they were nominated as Ensemble of The Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

The show begins at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Tickets for Over the Moon can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604.796.3664 or in person at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs.