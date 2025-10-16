Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” Beginning October 16

Home
Crime
Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” Beginning October 16

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

KERR, Scott

Kerr, Scott – Crimestoppers

Age: 43

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 194lbs

Hair: Brown/ Blonde
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: October 7, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Share This:

eagle-eyes-2025-mur-man-productions

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

a-night-of-bowie-truly-tina-mur-man-productions

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts