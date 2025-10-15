Skip to content

Mission Fire Douse Blaze at Homeless Camp Behind Burger King

Mission – Shortly before 5AM Wednesday October 15,, MFRS responded to a tent on fire inside a homeless encampment behind the Burger King. Crews were on scene for more than two hours working to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

2025 Mission Fire – Oct 15 – Homeless Camp at Burger King

