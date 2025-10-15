Halloween Fireworks – A No Go

Fraser Valley – It’s the broken record, but it has to be posted…again.

No, you can NOT blast fireworks off within city limits. Yes there are places outside of city limits where they are available, but that does not mean they can be lit for Halloween, let alone any other time.

FYI – Abbotsford : The City of Abbotsford Fireworks Bylaw prohibits the sale, possession, and discharge of fireworks within City borders. Residents caught with fireworks may face fines of up to $50,000, and all fireworks will be confiscated.

Please celebrate safely and help keep our community fire-free this season.

Report the use or sale of fireworks: – Bylaw Enforcement: 604-864-5512, – AbbyPD (non-emergency): 604-859-5225

Chilliwack: In accordance with the City of Chilliwack’s Fireworks Regulation Bylaw, the use of consumer fireworks and firecrackers is illegal within the City of Chilliwack.

Although consumer fireworks may be available for sale nearby, they cannot be used within City of Chilliwack limits.

Fireworks that are illegally discharged by untrained individuals pose a potential public safety risk, as they endanger the individuals discharging the fireworks, bystanders, and surrounding property and infrastructure. The illegal discharge of fireworks can result in property damage and fire, and personal injuries including burns, eye-related injuries, lacerations, etc. Fireworks are also considered by many in our community to be a nuisance when being illegally discharged as they are loud and disruptive to humans and pets.