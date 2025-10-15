City of Abbotsford 2025 Point-in-Time Homeless Count – Significant Increase Over the Year

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has completed its 2025 Point-in-Time Homeless Count which helps to guide ongoing local response efforts by providing a snapshot of the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness in the community on a single night.

The one-night count was carried out by Mennonite Central Committee BC, in collaboration with local service providers and community partners, on October 1, 2025, and identified 654 people experiencing homelessness in Abbotsford, compared to 465 recorded in 2024. The increase reflects both a rise in the number of individuals without stable housing and changes in how participants were identified and recorded.

“The increase in this year’s numbers is very concerning and underscores the need for additional resources and stronger supports from senior levels of government,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “Homelessness is a complex issue and one that communities cannot solve on their own. The City will continue to advocate for the most vulnerable members of our community and work closely with senior government to ensure they have access to the housing, health and social supports they need”

Outdoor data collection during the count took place across mapped locations developed using information from the Community Homelessness Information System app (CHIA). Counts within shelters were completed using the provincial Homeless Individuals and Families Information System database, and data was provided by Fraser Health for individuals admitted to hospital with no fixed address.

While the number of people experiencing homelessness in Abbotsford has increased compared to previous years, mirroring broader provincial and national trends, several changes to the federal guidelines around the enumeration process have allowed for a more complete and accurate count:

Simplified methodology: Individuals were included even if they declined to complete a survey, removing a key limitation of past counts.

Expanded coverage: With fewer administrative requirements, outreach teams were able to visit more locations across the city.

Collaboration with BC Housing: Data from the two largest RV and trailer encampments were provided directly by BC Housing, allowing local teams to focus on additional areas.

Together, these process changes provide a more realistic and comprehensive snapshot of homelessness in Abbotsford.

The City of Abbotsford remains committed to working with senior levels of government and community partners through internal working relationships, Abbotsford ACCESS and the Reaching Home program to inform planning, funding and coordination of local homelessness response efforts and service delivery.

To learn more about the City’s response to homelessness, visit www.abbotsford.ca/homelessness-action-plan.