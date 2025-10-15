BC Coroners Report – Preventing Suicide for Youth and Young People – 435 Deaths in a Four Year Period

Victoria – A death-review panel convened by the BC Coroners Service has issued a report that includes recommendations to reduce deaths by suicide and better support young people in British Columbia.

NOTE If you are experiencing feelings of distress or despair, including thoughts of suicide, call 1 800 SUICIDE (784-2433).

“This report contains realistic, actionable recommendations that, when implemented, will improve life for all young British Columbians,” said Ryan Panton, chair of the death-review panel. “We know that losing a young life to suicide is devastating for friends, families and communities, and these actions will help reduce the risk, while supporting better mental-health outcomes.”

The report, Creating Connection, Supporting Strengths: A Review of Youth and Young Adult Deaths by Suicide In British Columbia, 2019-2023, was created in consultation with subject-matter experts including front-line service providers and experts in youth mental health, injury research and prevention, education and child care, mental health, public health, Indigenous health, law enforcement and suicidology.

“I want to thank the panel for its efforts to create recommendations that will create positive change across our province,” said Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, chief coroner. “Deaths by suicide are preventable, and it is up to all of us to ensure that young people have the support they need, when they need it, to navigate the challenges of life. I am confident that this report will help ensure those supports are available and accessible to all.”

The panel reviewed the deaths of 435 young people in B.C. who died as a result of suicide between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2023. Suicide is the second most prevalent cause of death among children and youth in B.C., and the third-leading cause of death among adults aged 19-29 years.

The panel report includes five recommendations intended to prevent future deaths and improve public health and public safety for youth and young adults in B.C.: