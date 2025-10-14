Police Watchdog Clears Chilliwack RCMP in Case of Arrest of an Intoxicated Woman Claiming Injury

Surrey/Chilliwack — The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has now completed its investigation into the injury of a woman while being arrested in Chilliwack (IIO 2024-270).

At about 2:30 a.m. on November 23, 2024, police responded to a call about a woman who was reportedly intoxicated and getting into the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of a bar on Gaetz Street.

When they arrived, officers spoke to the woman, and an interaction occurred. The woman was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of a serious injury requiring surgery.

The IIO was notified by the RCMP shortly after the incident occurred, and the IIO began an investigation.

The chief civilian director has now reviewed the evidence – including witness statements, medical evidence, and police records – and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer may have committed an offence.

The IIO investigation is now concluded. Due to a concurrent police investigation, the IIO’s public report will not be released on the IIO’s website until that process has concluded.

Background

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.