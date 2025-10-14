New Plant and Animal Testing Centre in Abbotsford to Replace the Site Lost in 2021 Flood

Abbotsford/Victoria – The Government is building a new plant and animal health centre to keep people safe by stopping diseases such as avian flu before they spread, protecting British Columbia’s food, farmers, animals and communities.

The current centre suffered extensive damages during the 2021 floodsin Abbotsford and needs to be replaced to meet the increasing demands for testing. The centre handles more than 10,000 cases annually from farmers and organizations, helping to detect, monitor and prevent diseases such as avian influenza, West Nile virus and chronic wasting disease. Staff at the lab conduct, on average, 100,000 tests annually.

“A new state-of-the-art plant and animal health centre will help strengthen public health by detecting diseases, such as avian influenza before they reach people,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “It will also ensure safer food on our tables by monitoring food sources, tracking emerging threats and guiding swift responses. This early warning system supports a healthier, more resilient food supply for everyone.”

The new centre will be at 34252 King Rd., next to the University of Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford campus, just off Highway 1. It will replace the current 30-year-old facility and be built to modern specifications to provide updated testing for farmers and better protect public health.

“As the agricultural capital of B.C., the City of Abbotsford understands the importance of protecting the health of our animals, plants and crops,” said Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford. “This plant and animal health centre will continue providing farmers with support for keeping their farms healthy, safeguarding their livelihoods and strengthening food security across B.C. We are grateful to the Province for maintaining Abbotsford as the home for this important facility.”

The Province has approved up to $496 million to buy the land, build the new facility and buy equipment. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 with enhanced services available to B.C. producers by 2032.