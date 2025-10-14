Skip to content

Donut Fundraiser for Breast Milk Warmer at Abbotsford Hospital

Abbotsford (Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal) – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) Youth Program has successfully raised funds to purchase a breast milk warmer for the Maternity Department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. This achievement marks a significant step in enhancing resources for mothers and healthcare staff, made possible through a highly successful Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser.

And this October the Youth Program is excited to launch “Doughnuts for a difference: a Spooktacular Autumn Appeal” raising funds for the geriatric clinic at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. The program is inviting everyone to pre-order their doughnuts in advance to help plan effectively and maximise support for FVHCF.
All pre-purchase entries will be automatically entered into a prize draw.
Let’s make this autumn fundraiser a truly spectacular success — one doughnut at a time! Please visit the following link to pre-order:
https://forms.office.com/r/CWUhXd4e4A

