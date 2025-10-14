Skip to content

Chilliwack Family Resource Fair – Open To The Public – Wednesday October 15 – Chilliwack Secondary

Chilliwack – On Wednesday October 15, the Chilliwack Family Resource Fair will be hosted by the Chilliwack School District, the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre, the City of Chilliwack, and Chilliwack Healthier Community.

This is from 5:00-8:00 at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Chilliwack Secondary School. 

Visit resource booths, learn about local services, and attend short, family-focused sessions on topics including mental wellness, connect parenting, supporting youth impacted by substance use, helping children with challenging behaviours, navigating grief and loss, and supporting school attendance. 

Childcare and light snacks will be available. 

2025 Chilliwack Family Resource Fair

