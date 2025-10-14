BC Transit Prepares to Launch Contactless Credit and Debit Card Payments

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is working towards providing more digital payment options for riders in transit systems that operate the Umo fare payment system. In the coming months, BC Transit will upgrade and test the system in preparation to enable fixed-route transit riders to pay their fares by tapping a debit card, credit card or mobile wallet.

As part of the upgrade to support new payment methods, an update will be made to the Umo system. As a result of the update, any credit card information saved in Umo accounts will be deleted over the coming weeks.

What this means for riders:

Riders who saved a credit card to speed up future purchases, set up automatic payments, or linked a dependent account will need to re-enter their card information before their next purchase following the update to their transit system.

Riders who did not save their card information, or who buy fare products in person at retail vendors, will not be affected.

Riders will need to re-enter and save their credit card information the next time they buy a pass or add money to their Umo card, if they choose to store a card on file.



Testing contactless credit and debit payments

In the coming months, BC Transit will test Umo’s updated system on buses in service across the province in preparation to make it available to all riders. Riders should present only their Umo card or have their QR code open in the Umo app to prevent being inadvertently charged to a credit or debit card in their physical or mobile wallet. If this happens, riders will be automatically refunded.

BC Transit apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the update as we prepare to launch additional easy-to-use payment options for our customers. Our goal is to introduce these new payment options in the near future, and we’ll share further updates soon. For support before or after the update, please contact BC Transit’s Umo Customer Service team toll-free at 877-380-8181.

For more information, please visit: Umo.