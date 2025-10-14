AbbyPD Long Weekend Recap: October – 10 to 14 – Impaired Drivers, Stabbing at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Long Weekend Recap: October – 10th – 14th



Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Tuesday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 451 police files.



Friday Overnight:



Officers were engaged in proactive policing, conducting curfew checks on individuals currently out on bail. Additional patrols and enforcement activities were carried out in support of Operation Community Shield. One person was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Saturday:



Two excessive speeders were intercepted and removed from the roads. Another individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant but was subsequently released following a bail hearing. The evening remained relatively routine. Our Gang Crime Unit conducted licensed premises checks at local liquor establishments and impounded a vehicle for excessive speeding.



Sunday:



During the day, 3 impaired drivers were located. A prohibited driver was also arrested. Officers responded to an assault on a security guard at a local mall. Fortunately, there were no major injuries.



In the evening, a patrol officer encountered an impaired driver who had struck a parked vehicle. The impaired driver collided head-on with the police vehicle and refused to comply with commands. Less-lethal shotgun rounds were deployed to safely effect the arrest. The 48-year-old driver now faces criminal impaired driving charges.



Monday:



Officers responded to a stabbing incident at Matsqui Institution during the day. The situation was contained within the facility, and there is no threat to public safety. Traffic enforcement led to the removal of 4 excessive speeders & 1 impaired driver. Overnight our Traffic Team removed 7 impaired drivers and 1 prohibited driver from the roads. Curfew checks were conducted, and follow-up work was completed on two outstanding missing persons investigations.



Weekend Call Summary:



12 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

7 – Assaults

3 – Missing Person Reports

2 – Break & Enters

19 – Thefts

3 – Collisions



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 17 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 50 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 4 individuals were held in custody.