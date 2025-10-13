Eagles Tribute at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Eagle Eyes – Saturday October 18 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – “On a dark desert highway” — admit it, you sang that ……..

The Eagles dominated soft rock throughout the 70’s with unforgettable hits like Take It Easy, Witchy Woman, Best Of My Love, One of These Nights, Lyin’ Eyes, Take It To The Limit, New Kid In Town. Hotel California, Life In The Fast Lane, Heartache Tonight, The Long Run, I Can’t Tell You Why… and more.

Beautiful and catchy melodies with amazing lead and harmony vocals have made the Eagles one of the most famous, respected and loved rock groups of all time, with broad appeal to all ages.

Eagle Eyes capture lead and harmony vocals with breath-taking precision that is nothing less than stunning. All vocals are live…. you won’t hear a single pre-recorded vocal track. Eagle Eyes is arguably the best Eagles tribute in North America, and has received standing ovations from audiences in Canada, and in several States in the USA, including Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Idaho and Alaska.

18+ Event

Eagle Eyes at the Chilliwack Cultural Cenrte , Saturday October 18. Click here for ticket info.