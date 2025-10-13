AbbyPD Searching for Missing 26 Year Old Man

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is looking for the publics assistance in locating David who is 26 years of age.

David was last seen in the McCallum Road and Switzer Ave area earlier on, Monday October 13th and is believed to be driving a 2009 light blue Ford Escape with BC Licence Plate WG524H.

David is described as 6ft tall, with short black hair, and was wearing a light blue jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David or if you have a sighting of the light blue Ford Escape, please contact police immediately.

AbbyPD File # 2025-44177

