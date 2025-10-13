5th Annual BC Outdoors Show – Chilliwack Heritage Park – March 13 to 15, 2026

Chilliwack – The 5th Annual BC Outdoors Show returns to Chilliwack Heritage Park from March 13 to 15, 2026. As the largest outdoor show in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, it features an exciting mix of vendors showcasing hunting, fishing, boating, outfitters, gear, camping, travel, and all things outdoor recreation.

This highly anticipated event offers dealers, distributors, and companies the opportunity to connect directly with thousands of outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Leveraging the loyal audience of Outdoor Group Media—publishers of BC Outdoors, Outdoor Canada, Pacific Yachting, and Sportsman Channel—the show reaches a core community passionate about adventure on land and water.

“Our goal was to bring community and fun back to trade shows,” says Mike Mitchell, Show Director, Editor of BC Outdoors, and host of BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV. “We go above and beyond to ensure our clients have a successful event and that visitors find exactly what they’re looking for among the businesses and services we feature.”

Held at the iconic Chilliwack Heritage Park, the BC Outdoors Show spans three halls and covers over 100,000 square feet of attractions. Highlights include a speaker series, interactive demos, a beverage lounge, family zone, door prizes, and 100+ engaging vendors.

“Swellfish has had an amazing time at the BC Outdoors Show—it’s one of our favorite events to attend,” says Kristofer Varga, Co-Owner of Swellfish Outdoor Equipment. “We’ve been a vendor since year one and are always impressed by the enthusiastic team that continues to grow and improve the show.”

The BC Outdoors Show is currently booking the remaining booth spaces for 2026. To secure your spot, email Marissa at coordinator@outdoorgroupmedia.com

Follow the BC Outdoors Show on Facebook and Instagram for updates and announcements.