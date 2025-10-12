Rotary Street Apartment Structure Fire in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Early Friday October 10, Chilliwack responded to reports of an apartment structure fire in the 9500 block of Rotary Street.

Thirty firefighters from Halls 1, 2, and 4 responded to the scene and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a first-floor apartment window. Fire crews quickly initiated an exterior knockdown, followed by an offensive interior attack, successfully containing the fire to its room of

origin.

A primary search confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the building. Two residents were assessed by BC Ambulance for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital for further evaluation.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

Chilliwack Emergency Social Services (ESS) assisted with two displaced occupants. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

The Chilliwack Fire Department reminds all residents to install and regularly test smoke alarms on every level of their home and in each sleeping area.