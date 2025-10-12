Thanksgiving Snow for Coquihalla, Highway 3 and Okanagan Connector

Fraser Valley – October 1 was the start of mandatory Winter Tires for a reason.

October 12 Environment Canada Special Weather Statement in effect for:

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snow possible, with highly variable total accumulations from 2 to 10 cm.

High elevation highway passes, particularly the Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna) and Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton).

Beginning Saturday afternoon and into Thanksgiving Monday.