Thanksgiving Snow for Coquihalla, Highway 3 and Okanagan Connector

Fraser Valley – October 1 was the start of mandatory Winter Tires for a reason.
October 12 Environment Canada Special Weather Statement in effect for:
- Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
- Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
Snow possible, with highly variable total accumulations from 2 to 10 cm.
High elevation highway passes, particularly the Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna) and Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton).
Beginning Saturday afternoon and into Thanksgiving Monday.