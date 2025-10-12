Chilliwack Search and Rescue Warning for Hikers in the Fall

Welsh Peak/Chilliwack (Chilliwack Search and Rescue) – On Saturday evening,October 4, SAR was called to assist two hikers who were stranded on the south ridge of Welch Peak in the Chilliwack River Valley. This is a remote mountain, and it took our team 4 hours of hiking and scrambling to locate the subjects in the dark at 2100m. The subjects were already mildly hypothermic with windchill affected temperatures estimated at -15c. They had no insulating layers, shelter or means of staying warm against the strong, freezing winds on the ridgeline.

With no helicopter extraction option available until the morning, and a layer of slippery snow covering the scrambling route, the team had no choice but to wait it out until daylight. Members kept the subjects as warm as possible with extra layers, hot drinks, and heat vests. At first light, the subjects and rescuers were extricated via long line with Valley Helicopters.

Some important lessons:

– Thoroughly research and know your route – the South Ridge of Welch Peak is a scramble, NOT a hike. It is difficult, steep, remote and known for poor rock quality.

– Be realistic about how long it should take. Darkness sets in early this time of year and temperatures drop quickly.

– Be prepared for the terrain and conditions – don’t pack for the best-case scenario, pack for the worst.

– If you go into the alpine any time of year be ready to deal with the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures.

2025 Chilliwack SAR Welsh Peak Oct