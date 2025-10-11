New Indigenous Murals at CGH Maternity Ward

Chilliwack (Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal) – Chilliwack General Hospital’s maternity ward has been transformed with the installation of a new Indigenous mural created by local artist Chelsea Fillardeau.

Funded through proceeds from the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) annual Run for Mom event and a generous contribution from the Wierks Family of Chilliwack, the artwork was designed to foster a welcoming, inclusive, and healing environment for families welcoming new life.



This year’s Run for Mom carried a special purpose: to support a meaningful project that would bring cultural recognition and comfort to the hospital setting.

The murals stand as a lasting legacy—celebrating motherhood, community, and the spirit of new beginnings.



Chelsea Fillardeau, who also serves as the Indigenous Design Lead for Fraser Health’s Indigenous Cultural Safety Team, led the artistic vision for the project.

Her design honours Indigenous birthing traditions and reflects the deep connection between art, culture, and healing.