Conservation Officers Put Down Human Fed Sow While Two Cubs Transferred to Sanctuary

Chilliwack – Social media lit up on Thursday October 9 with reports of a bear cub roaming around aimlessly in the downtown area. Later that night, near FVN’s office, a number of raccoons were scrambling, nervously looking around. That was observed by FVN News Director Don Lehn. They may have been trying to run from the cubs.

Conservation Officers are now investigating a Chilliwack resident for feeding bears.

COs were provided information from the public about an individual found hand-feeding a sow and two cubs in a residential neighbourhood. The investigation is ongoing.

Feeding dangerous wildlife, such as bears, creates a serious public safety risk. Wildlife fed by humans lose their sense of fear and associate people as a source to get food, as opposed to foraging for their natural nutrients.

As a direct result from this individual feeding the family unit of bears, the sow had to be destroyed, and the two cubs were taken to a rehabilitation center so they can be relocated next spring.

WildSafeBC plays an important role in our communities by educating the public on best practices for attractant management and living with wildlife in urban areas. Their team has worked diligently in Chilliwack.

Conservation Officers are appreciative of the community members who continue to prioritize the safe co-existence of humans and wildlife.