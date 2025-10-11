Skip to content

Arsh Kaler is the New Abbotsford School Trustee After October 11 By-election

Abbotsford – As the cold rain poured down on the Thanksgiving long weekend, Abbotsford voters braved the elements to cast their ballots in the Abbotsford School By-election to replace former trustee Korky Neufeld. Neufeld was force to resign after he became MLA in last Octobers Provincial election. He was hoping to keep both jobs. A provincial rule was passed to revent anyone from holding two elected positions at the same time. That also meant two taxpayer funded paycheques.

Arsh Kaler easily won the vote with 2,908 votes followed by Tanya Coghill (1,290) Benjamin Mehrer (356) and Graeme Hutchison (276). (preliminary numbers still have to be verified.

Kaler’s resume (provided to FVN) includes various fundraising projects and Kaler holds several community leadership positions that underscore his deep involvement in community-building and policy: • Secretary, Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association (since Dec. 2023) • Committee Member, Business Innovation and Public Affairs Advisory Committee (BIPAAC), City of Abbotsford (Council appointment) • Student Awards Committee Member, Abbotsford Community Foundation • Member, Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs (CYPE) • Panelist, University of the Fraser Valley’s student welcome committee for new faculty (2023) Kaler was previously nominated as Entrepreneur of the Year by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce – the youngest nominee recognized in that category – and is a recipient of the Community Service Scholarship from Abbotsford Traditional Secondary School.

His swearing in date is October 21.

