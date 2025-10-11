A Night of Bowie/ Truly Tina – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – November 22 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Hard to believe, but the Syl Thompson “A Night of Bowie” last played Chilliwack in 2017. The amazing tribute returns courtesy Mur-Man Productions! Also on the bill, Truly Tina!

During his lifetime, Bowie sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best- selling musical artists In the UK, he was awarded nine platinum, eleven gold and eight silver albums, and in the US, five platinum and nine gold.

Victoria musician Syl Thompson and his band have been paying tribute to the musical works of David Bowie for more than three decades. Thompson embodies Bowie’s exquisite style and persona and has been acclaimed as providing the most credible and realistic Bowie experience in North America. Six highly respected musicians play each song as Bowie and his band performed them live. The look and feel of this concert replicates the Heathen/Reality Tour. The music spans the broad spectrum of Bowie’s hits from 1969’s Space Oddity to 2013’s Where Are We Now? The show is eerily close to hearing and seeing Bowie himself.

“Truly Tina” performs an electrifying live tribute to the 80’s Tina Turner, at the peak of her career.

Samira brings the signature legs, body, voice provocative costumes and endless energy that made Tina Turner the reigning Queen of rock & roll.

Truly Tina has won several awards in the impersonator industry in Las Vegas and achieved international success performing in Amsterdam, Australia, China, Guam, Mexico, Las Vegas and in Vancouver for the 2010 Olympics as well as entertaining the troops in Egypt & Israel among other countries.

18+ Event – A Night of Bowie/ Truly Tina – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – November 22 – All Tickets are $55 and the link for tickets is here.