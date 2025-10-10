Skip to content

Thanksgiving Snow for Highway 3 and Okanagan Connector

Home
Weather & Climate
Thanksgiving Snow for Highway 3 and Okanagan Connector

Fraser Valley – October 1 was the start of mandatory Winter Tires for a reason.

October 10 Environment Canada Special Weather Statement in effect for:

  • Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
  • Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Snow possible, with highly variable total accumulations from 2 to 10 cm.

High elevation highway passes, particularly the Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna) and Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton).

Beginning Saturday afternoon and possibly extending into Thanksgiving Monday.

Share This:

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts