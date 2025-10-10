Skip to content

OPINION – Chilliwack RCMP on World Mental Health Day – October 10

Chilliwack (Chilliwack RCMP) – As we recognize World Mental Health Day, the Chilliwack RCMP would like to extend their support in working toward forward movement in mental health crisis response.

In November 2023, Chilliwack was selected as one of four communities in British Columbia to receive a Mobile Integrated Crisis Response (MICR) Team. This innovative team is made up of a Police Officer from the RCMP and a Psychiatric Nurse from Fraser Health, working side-by-side each day to support individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

The MICR model places the Nurse at the forefront of the response, ensuring that care and compassion guide the initial interaction. The Police Officer provides safety and security, and assists in situations where hospital intervention is necessary.

This integrated approach allows both agencies to collaborate effectively, offering not only immediate crisis support but also referrals to community services for ongoing care and follow-up. It’s a meaningful step toward ensuring that individuals in crisis receive the right help, at the right time, from the right people.

Together, we’re building a safer, more compassionate community.

2025 RCMP Mobile Integrated Crisis Response (MICR) – World Mental Health Day

