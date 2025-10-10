OPINION – BC Ferry Workers Concerned With Thanksgiving Long Weekend – Increased Abuse from Passengers

Nanaimo — (BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union) As Thanksgiving weekend approaches and terminals brace for record traffic, a survey of BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union members shows crews are facing disturbing levels of abuse from passengers.

“Behind every sailing is a crew doing their best to get British Columbians where they need to go. They shouldn’t have to fear being screamed at, spat on or threatened in the process,” said Eric McNeely, union president.

More than 80 per cent of respondents said they’ve been threatened with violence on the job while 92 per cent have witnessed it. Nearly 65 per cent say the incidents have affected their mental health. Nearly half of respondents said violence or aggression at work has made them consider quitting.

“Protecting workers isn’t optional. Lose them, and the whole system sinks,” said McNeely.

While most workers know how to report violence on the job, only one in four believe the company takes incidents seriously when reported. The union is calling for stronger enforcement of safety policies and real consequences for passengers who abuse or threaten workers.

“We need BC Ferries to back up our crews,” said McNeely. “It’s easy. If you threaten a worker, you don’t sail.”

McNeely said the message is simple, but so is the reminder to the public: “Ferries will be packed this weekend. Patience and kindness go a long way. Our members are out there in every weather condition, making sure you get where you need to safely.”