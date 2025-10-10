Major Lifeline for Canadian Radio – CRTC Announces Open Ended Licence Terms

Toronto/Winnipeg (Connie Theissen/Broadcast Dialogue) – This will help in the survival for radio in Canada on a number of levels.

The CRTC is giving more flexibility to radio stations, announcing on October 10, that broadcast licence terms will now be open-ended with no expiry dates, in addition to other changes aimed at reducing the regulatory burden.

In forgoing the requirement to submit renewal applications, the commission will now conduct regular audits of a licensee’s requirements, it says will more efficiently address non-compliance issues.

It’s additionally simplifying several processes and introducing more flexibility “to better respond to today’s broadcast reality.”

Specifically, streamlining the process for obtaining a licence for a developmental station, making it easier for new licensees to enter the market, as well as those that wish to go from low power to full power. It will also introduce a one-year trial allowing stations to simulcast their AM station on the FM band within the same market, and broadcast spoken word programming without changing format.

“Radio helps keep communities informed, entertained, and connected,” said commission Chair Vicky Eatrides, in the commission announcement. “The CRTC is reducing the administrative burden on radio stations so that they have more time to deliver news and music to their communities.”

Canadian Association of Broadcasters (CAB) President Kevin Desjardins told Broadcast Dialogue that the decision “offers steps in the right direction.”

“The CAB appreciates the efforts of the CRTC, and believes that decision offers steps in the right direction towards lessening the administrative burden on commercial radio broadcasters,” said Desjardins. “CAB will listen to its members to understand how these initial steps are managed, and whether they provide meaningful administrative relief.”

“It will be vital to the success of Canadian radio for the Commission to follow up these initial steps to modernize its administrative processes and to reduce regulatory burden through consequential changes as part of their current audio policy hearing,” he added.

The commission has published an information bulletin providing guidance on the requirements for the addition of rebroadcasting transmitters to radio licences and is launching a consultation to gather feedback on proposed changes to exemption orders and how conditions of service apply to exempt radio stations.

FVN GM and News Director Don Lehn, a 46 year + media veteran with many years of Radio experience: “This is not too little too late, as some critics will moan about. However, what media corporations should also realize, is that they got this break, now get back to LOCAL content, not just announcers ( on multiple stations) spewing off on what’s the latest on Netflix. I blame consultants and bean counters for that. Most radio management could never cut it on air, let alone, have they ever been on air? Get back to the basics on what made the industry such fun to be a part of, let alone listen too. Red Robinson said it best …radio entertainers have disappeared. Just jocks reading liner cards. .. which is why I left programming for news when I did (that was in the early 90’s in Ottawa!).. end of rant as an old man shaking his fist at a cloud — Thank You Simpsons ……