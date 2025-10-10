CUPW to Shift Postal Strike from Full Shut Down to Rotating – The Mail Will Move

Toronto/Ottawa (with files from Canadian Press) – Its not total labour peace, but the mail will move after the long weekend.

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning.

The decision, announced late Thursday night, will get mail and parcels moving again, even as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says rotating strikes will begin at 6 a.m. local time.

Joël Lightbound, the minister responsible for Canada Post, says he’s encouraged by CUPW’s announcement as “Canadians count on mail delivery, and I’m glad to hear it will be moving again while negotiations between the union and Canada Post continue.”

The announcement came a day after Lightbound met with the union, which voiced concerns about recently announced changes to the postal service’s mandate to overhaul its operations.

Among the changes are an end to door-to-door mail delivery for nearly all Canadian households within the next decade, with the frequency of mail delivery set to slow down and some post offices to be shuttered.

CUPW declared the countrywide strike on Sept. 25, hours after the federal government announced its changes.