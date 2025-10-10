Chilliwack RCMP Arrest Two in Fentanyl/MDMA Bust Including Drug Lab – UPDATE – Hazmat Crews Remain on Scene

Chilliwack (with files from Postmedia) – OCTOBER 10 UPDATE -Kim Bolan with Postmedia/Vancouver Sun reports that “A week after B.C.’s latest fentanyl super lab was uncovered on a Chilliwack farm, police and a specialized cleanup crew remain at the site.” The original warrant and arrests were made October 2.

ORIGINAL STORY – On Thursday October 2, Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, with support from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (LMD IERT), the RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR), the Chilliwack Serious Crime Unit, and the General Investigation Section (GIS), executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing drug trafficking and production investigation.

Search warrants were executed at two residences, two storage lockers, and a clandestine laboratory located on 44843B South Sumas Road in Chilliwack.

This investigation began in early 2025 following intelligence gathered by the Priority Target Team in late 2024. Surveillance and investigative techniques led officers to identify 35-year-old Justin Fauth and 37-year-old Carlos Martinez as key suspects involved in the distribution of fentanyl in the Chilliwack area.

On October 2, 2025, Fauth and Marinez were arrested after leaving the property. Their vehicles were also seized. Subsequent searches uncovered a functioning fentanyl/MDMA laboratory, suspected fentanyl, and significant quantities of precursor chemicals and equipment.

Health Canada chemists and members of E Division CLEAR remain on site to safely dismantle and process the lab. The storage lockers have been secured and will also be processed by CLEAR. Fentanyl trafficking and its production pose a serious risk to the community however the locations have been secured by police who are processing with specialized resources and the two suspects are currently in custody. There are no road or area closures in effect.

On October 3, 2025, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) approved charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for Production and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking against both suspects. Fauth and Martinez appeared in Chilliwack Provincial Court and were remanded in custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Due to the number of locations involved and the complexity of safely processing a clandestine lab, RCMP presence will continue in the area for the foreseeable future.

“We understand the public’s concern and curiosity regarding the activity at 44843B South Sumas Road,” said Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to ensure the safety of our officers and the integrity of the investigation. Our priority is to provide accurate and responsible updates as the investigation progresses.”