BC Centre for Disease Control – Don’t Let Salmonella Ruin Your Thanksgiving

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (with files from Vincent Chou) – Yes it’s the same old warning, but people seem to forget……..

With many people gathering and cooking for family and friends this long weekend, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reminding everyone to keep food safety top of mind.

Foodborne illnesses are preventable, and with Salmonella outbreaks in Canada this year linked to pistachios, dog food, salami, and pastries, it’s a good time to review simple safety steps in the kitchen.

General food safety tips:

Wash your hands warm, soapy water before and after preparing food. It is especially important to wash your hands after handling raw food and before handling food that is already cooked or ready-to-eat.

Cook foods until they are done. Use a meat thermometer to be sure foods are cooked to a safe temperature.

Do not eat raw or undercooked eggs.

Avoid raw or unpasteurized milk or other dairy products.

Wash or peel produce before eating it.

Avoid cross-contamination of food: Keep uncooked meats separate from produce, cooked foods, and ready-to-eat foods. Thoroughly wash hands, cutting boards, counters, knives, and other utensils after handling uncooked foods.

Wash your hands after contact with animals and pets, handling their food, or their feces.

Do not prepare food for others if you are sick. Often gastrointestinal illness can spread easily from person to person.

Holiday food safety tips: