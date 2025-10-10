Skip to content

Barenaked Ladies, Smash Mouth Highlight 2025 CP Holiday Train in December

Fraser Valley – The 2025 Holiday Train will travel more of the CPKC network then ever before. In order to bring the magic, lights and live music of the Holiday Train to more of their network, after 23 years of stopping in communities during the holiday season, the Holiday Express equipment will be retired.

The CPKC Holiday Train will visit communities across the CPKC network in Canada and the U.S. in November and December, raising food, money and awareness for local food banks and food pantry organizations. This special program includes two trains so we can visit as many communities as possible each year.

Barenaked Ladies and Smash Mouth highlight the Canadian tour.

Ed Robertson with the Barenaked Ladies, performing on the Holiday Train with stops in Alberta and British Columbia, adds, “I can’t imagine a better way to visit some of Canada’s beautiful mountain towns than by riding the CPKC Holiday Train. It’s going to be a great time for a great cause!”

You can find the Holiday Train schedule here.

Agassiz and Maple Ridge on December 19 , Port Moody December 20. Barenaked Ladies will perform these shows. Smash Mouth is not scheduled.

