AbbyPD Arrest Man With Restrictions, Possession of a Crossbow

AbbyPD Arrest Man With Restrictions, Possession of a Crossbow

Abbotsford – On Wednesday evening (October 8 at 8:50PM), AbbyPD officers responded to reports of a man walking along Sumas Way near South Fraser Way while carrying a crossbow. Patrol officers quickly located and arrested a 47-year-old man who was bound by court-ordered conditions prohibiting him from possessing any weapons, including a crossbow.

Further investigation revealed that the same individual had threatened staff at a local store the previous day. He now faces charges of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of a Release Order.

