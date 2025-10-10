AbbyPD Arrest Man With Restrictions, Possession of a Crossbow

Abbotsford – On Wednesday evening (October 8 at 8:50PM), AbbyPD officers responded to reports of a man walking along Sumas Way near South Fraser Way while carrying a crossbow. Patrol officers quickly located and arrested a 47-year-old man who was bound by court-ordered conditions prohibiting him from possessing any weapons, including a crossbow.
Further investigation revealed that the same individual had threatened staff at a local store the previous day. He now faces charges of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of a Release Order.
OPINION – BC Ferry Workers Concerned With Thanksgiving Long Weekend – Increased Abuse from Passengers
Nanaimo — (BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union) As Thanksgiving weekend approaches and terminals brace for record traffic, a survey of BC Ferry & Marine