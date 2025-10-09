New City Park Opens in West Abbotsford on October 25

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford mark the completion of a brand-new neighbourhood park in West Abbotsford and invite the community to a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on October 25.

Engineer Park is located between Fraser Highway and Bertrand Creek in the Aberdeen neighbourhood and is named for the Royal Engineers who surveyed the land and built the roads in the area in the mid-1800s, along with a former train station and the Great Northern Railway that ran through the area in the early 1900s. At 3.5 hectares, the park connects two residential areas through accessible paved pathways and looping gravel trails, providing opportunities for recreation, nature appreciation and active play.

Designed based on feedback received from residents during two rounds of public engagement, the park features two playground structures, a sport court, seating areas, a picnic shelter, open green space and an off-leash dog area. A boardwalk connecting the park to Maclure Road is still in the works and will be completed in 2026.

“Creating accessible and welcoming spaces that connect neighbours and promote healthy and active living is an important focus for City Council,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “Engineer Park is a great new park and a wonderful space for residents to connect, play, and enjoy the outdoors.”

The public opening celebration for Engineer Park takes place on Saturday, October 25 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome to participate in the celebrations and activities that will be available. Aspiring young engineers will have an opportunity to build their own structures with activities led by Young Innovators, and everyone is welcome to participate in a scavenger hunt, explore the park, enjoy free hot beverages and treats and join in Go Play Outside activities.