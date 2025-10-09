Major Power Outage Affecting Thursday Classes at UFV Abbotsford

Abbotsford- On Thursday morning October 9, a power outage is affecting Buildings A, B, and C at the Abbotsford campus due to a generator issue.

Security and Facilities teams are on-site and working to assess and resolve the situation. The estimated time for power restoration remains unknown.

– Buildings A, B, and C are closed due to loss of power.

– Classes scheduled to take place before 11 am in these buildings will not take place. Instructors will contact students with alternate arrangements.

– Faculty and staff working in these buildings are authorized and encouraged to collect laptops or materials and work from home or a building with power, in consultation with their supervisors.

– Please contact Security for room access if needed.

– Classrooms and offices located in these buildings remain closed until further notice.

– Other campus buildings and areas, including Building G and the Student Union Building (SUS), remain open.

– Please use caution in darkened areas and avoid using elevators until power is restored.

Check https://ow.ly/c94q50X9iZV for updates.

