Four Youths Charged After Mill Lake Park Assault

Abbotsford, – On the afternoon of Friday October 3, AbbyPD responded to a weapons-related incident at Mill Lake Park.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a youth had sustained minor injuries after being shot with a BB gun during a disturbance involving several individuals. Members of AbbyPD’s Youth Squad swiftly identified four youths responsible for the assault.

Officers seized a Glock-style BB gun and multiple knives at the scene. The injured youth was transported to hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four youths have since been arrested and collectively face charges including Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Breach of a Release Order.

AbbyPD’s Youth Squad continues proactive enforcement efforts, including curfew checks and increased patrols—both uniformed and plainclothes—at key community locations such as shopping malls, bus loops, parks, and youth centres.

Officers remain committed to a zero-tolerance approach toward youth-related criminal activity here in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-42727