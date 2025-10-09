BCHL 2025 Showcase Event in Abbotsford and Chilliwack – October 12 to 16

Fraser Valley (BCHL) – The BCHL has announced details for its 2025 Showcase event, which will be held Oct. 12 to 16 in Abbotsford and Chilliwack for the second year in a row.

Four of the five days will take place at the Abbotsford Centre, while one day will be hosted at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The event sees all 20 teams playing two regular season games over a five-day span in front of fans and scouts from the NHL, NCAA and more.

“After the success of last year’s Showcase event, we are happy to be back in the Fraser Valley for the second year in a row,” said Connor Ewert, Events Manager for the BCHL. “Hosting in Abbotsford and Chilliwack gives our players the opportunity to play in a professional setting, while also providing scouts with a comfortable and convenient viewing experience. We look forward to engaging with the local communities and making this year’s event another success.”

“We also would like to gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia for this event.’

“The BCHL Showcase is a marquee event on the league calendar,” said Commissioner Steven Cocker. “It often acts as an introduction for our players to NCAA Division I programs and a starting point to an eventual collegiate career. We are happy to once again provide our athletes with the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of these professional and college scouts.”

Click here to purchase tickets.

Additional information about community activations and volunteer opportunities will be shared in the coming weeks.