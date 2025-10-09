Skip to content

Agassiz-Harrison Museum Increases Accessibility

Home
Community
Agassiz-Harrison Museum Increases Accessibility

Agassiz/Harrison/Kent – The Agassiz-Harrison Museum has been working towards increased accessibility and have just completed the installation and finishing of a new front door.

This project has been made possible through several grants given to the Historic Society including support from the Kent Harrison Foundation and the BC Rehab Society.

Previously, visitors entering the Museum encountered a raised threshold, a difficult to grasp knob, and a tough push to open the door. Volunteers and staff had witnessed the trouble visitors had with the front door on a daily basis. Members of the Museum who have spent many valuable years serving community and now find uneven ground difficult to traverse, or need to use a mobile aid, were hindered in continuing their service. The new door has ensured that all people of various physical abilities have access to the Museum.“Making the front entrance of the Museum accessible is integral to attaining full community participation in the creation and sharing of our collective history,” says Museum Manager, Maria Martins.

Visit the Agassiz-Harrison Museum at 7011 Pioneer Avenue, Agassiz.

Agassiz Harrison Museum – Facebook

Share This:

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts