Agassiz-Harrison Museum Increases Accessibility

Agassiz/Harrison/Kent – The Agassiz-Harrison Museum has been working towards increased accessibility and have just completed the installation and finishing of a new front door.

This project has been made possible through several grants given to the Historic Society including support from the Kent Harrison Foundation and the BC Rehab Society.

Previously, visitors entering the Museum encountered a raised threshold, a difficult to grasp knob, and a tough push to open the door. Volunteers and staff had witnessed the trouble visitors had with the front door on a daily basis. Members of the Museum who have spent many valuable years serving community and now find uneven ground difficult to traverse, or need to use a mobile aid, were hindered in continuing their service. The new door has ensured that all people of various physical abilities have access to the Museum.“Making the front entrance of the Museum accessible is integral to attaining full community participation in the creation and sharing of our collective history,” says Museum Manager, Maria Martins.

Visit the Agassiz-Harrison Museum at 7011 Pioneer Avenue, Agassiz.