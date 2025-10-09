Abbotsford Council and Chamber of Commerce Touts Recent Manufacturing Industry Tour – Featuring A Robotic Arm

Abbotsford (Abbotsford City Council) – On Oct. 3, the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the City of Abbotsford held their second annual Manufacturing Industry Tour, with Mayor Siemens and Councillor Barkman among this year’s attendees. The sold-out event saw BE Power Equipment, Clearbrook Iron Works and Midway Wheelabrating, Longboard Architectural Products, and Tiger Tool open their doors and provide tour attendees with an opportunity to see their work. BE Power Equipment also hosted a lunch inside their facility.

Each of the businesses featured in the tour is an innovator and a leader in their field, and they are all local, family-owned second or third-generation operations. BE Power Equipment is a leading North American industrial power equipment manufacturer, Clearbrook Iron Works is a structural steel fabricator serving our regional construction industry since 1956, Longboard Architectural Products is a premium manufacturer of innovative and sustainable building materials, and Tiger Tool is a leading specialty tool manufacturer with a 40-year history of innovation.