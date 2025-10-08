World Artist, Amber Ablaze Band, Release Their First Single Titled “Wild Wild Woman” – Recorded in the Valley (VIDEO)

Langley/Coquitlam/Vancouver – Amber Ablaze Band announced the release of their latest single, a high-energy rock anthem, recorded by Rob Begg at Marpole Studios out of Langley, that embodies the spirit of living life on your own terms. The highly anticipated single dropped on Monday, October 6. This empowering song is a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt the urge to break free from societal expectations and forge their own path.

Wild Wild Woman is a celebration of individuality and self-expression, with lyrics that encourage listeners to live life their own way and never let others define their path. Amber Ablaze Band’s lead singer and songwriter, Amber, wrote this song as a personal anthem to inspire others to find their own strength and live life to the fullest.

I wrote this song to inspire people to live life their own way and not feel confined by others’ standards,” says Amber. “I want my music to reach people worldwide and inspire them to be free to express themselves. I believe that music has the power to uplift and empower people, and that’s what I’m all about.

Amber Ablaze Band is a high-energy rock trio that draws inspiration from the great women of rock like Joan Jett, Suzi Quatro, and Lita Ford. The band’s music is all about connection, energy, and freedom, with a live act that can get you out of your seat. With their debut single Wild Wild Woman, Amber Ablaze Band is poised to make a big impact on the rock music scene.

The band was formed in 2022, after Amber decided to start her own project and share her own songs with the world. The band’s current lineup consists of Amber Ablaze on guitar and vocals, Dean Downey on drums, and Eddie Ram on bass. Together, they’re creating music that’s all about “energy, connection, and freedom”.

https://www.amberablazeband.com