Queer Art Night Market and Drag in the Wack – Monday October 20 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Art, identity and expression take center stage at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with the Queer Art Night Market and Drag in the Wack on October 20. These vibrant events are part of the Queer Arts Festival, a week-long celebration of 2SLGBTQI+ artistry and expression, bringing bold voices and diverse perspectives to the forefront.

From handmade crafts and original artwork to jewelry, and textiles, the Queer Art Night Market will transform The Centre into a bustling hub of artistry and inclusion. You can browse unique art pieces, handcrafted goods, and creative treasures that highlight the richness of queer expression. The market offers not only a chance to shop and support local talent, but also to connect with the stories and experiences behind their art. The market will also feature The Centre’s Artist in Residence Brooke Cote speaking about her photography exhibit, The Show Must Go On that will be on display.

While the market is in full swing, you can step into the dazzling world of drag with Drag in the Wack! Glamour, wit, and unforgettable entertainment come together as the sensational Wan-Ting Moi takes to the stage with Androgynass, Genesis, Tiffany Ann Co, and Yuen Young. Witness the artistry of drag with bold costumes, high-energy lip-syncs, hilarious banter, and jaw-dropping talent!

The Queer Art Night Market and Drag in the Wack embody what the Queer Arts Festival is all about; creating space for voices that need to be heard, and celebrating the power of art to unite, uplift, and transform. This evening is a welcoming event for everyone — whether you identify as 2SLGBTQI+, are an ally, or simply want to experience the joy and vibrancy of queer art.

Join us for these inspiring events that champion inclusivity and the arts and experience the Chilliwack Cultural Centre like never before.

Queer Art Night Market is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 20, 2025 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm. This event is admission by donation.