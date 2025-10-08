Skip to content

CEFA Early Learning Private School Opens in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – CEFA Early Learning, Canada’s leading Early Learning Private School, celebrated the official opening of CEFA Early Learning Chilliwack – Cottonwood Centre with a grand opening event on Saturday, October 4.

The new 7,863 sq. ft. facility, located at 7544 Vedder Road, features six purpose-built classrooms designed for children aged 1–5. During the elebration, guests toured the space, met educators, and explored CEFA’s enriched junior kindergarten curriculum. CEFA Chilliwack – Cottonwood can accommodate up to 98 students and is now welcoming enrollment inquiries.

CEFA Early Learning (Core Education & Fine Arts) is Canada’s leading network of Early Learning Private Schools, founded by Natacha V. Beim in 1998 for children aged one to five.
With more than 25 years of experience and over 45 schools across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, CEFA delivers a proprietary, award-winning junior kindergarten curriculum that uniquely combines core academic subjects such as reading, mathematics, and STEM with fine arts and enrichment activities including drama, music, visual arts, dance, and yoga. CEFA schools provide carefully designed learning environments and experiences that nurture children’s holistic growth—academically, emotionally, socially, and physically—laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success.

For more information about CEFA, visit https://cefa.ca/.

