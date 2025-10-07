OPINION – AbbyPD’s Concern About Increase in Impaired Drivers

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) : Over the past several months, the Abbotsford Police Department has observed a troubling increase in impaired driving across our community. In the first 20 days of January alone, officers apprehended 87 impaired drivers—representing a 164% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

As of early April, AbbyPD had already removed 345 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roads—up from 198 during the same period last year. In total, 871 impaired drivers were taken off the roads in 2024. This year, as of the end of September, that number has already reached 971 impaired drivers—100 more than all of last year, and the year isn’t even over yet.

This upward trend is concerning and highlights the urgent need for continued enforcement, education, and community awareness around the dangers of impaired driving.

While enhanced enforcement efforts have played a role, the data suggests a broader issue: more individuals are choosing to drive while impaired, despite the well-known risks and consequences.

In response, AbbyPD continues a multi-pronged campaign focused on education, prevention, and enforcement.

This includes:

• Increased roadside checks and officer presence in high-risk areas.

• Public awareness efforts in partnership with ICBC and MADD.

We urge all community members to plan ahead and make safe choices. Whether it’s using a designated driver, calling a taxi or rideshare, or taking transit.

Let’s work together to keep Abbotsford’s roads safe.