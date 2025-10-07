Skip to content

Five Days, 100+ Films, Tickets on Sale for 2025 Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – October 22 to 26

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Five Days, 100+ Films, Tickets on Sale for 2025 Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – October 22 to 26

Chilliwack – Five Days, 100+ Films, Tickets now on sale for the 2025 Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – October 22 to 26.

The 9th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival returns for an expanded 5 days this October 22-26th with screenings of feature films, documentaries + short films from across the world. We also have our strongest Canadian lineup ever with a broad range of films from Canadian filmmakers as well as those close to home, made here in the Fraser Valley.

Don’t miss our opening night gala with our FRASER VALLEY FILMS screening at The Grand Hall October 22nd at 7pm.

After losing the Cottonwood Cinema, our home for the past 8 years, we’ve pivoted so that the majority of our screenings now take place at Galaxy Cinemas. With over 100 films curated into 20 screenings over 5 days, there’s something for everyone this October.

Facebook info is here

Share This:

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts