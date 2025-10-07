Five Days, 100+ Films, Tickets on Sale for 2025 Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – October 22 to 26

Chilliwack – Five Days, 100+ Films, Tickets now on sale for the 2025 Chilliwack Independent Film Festival – October 22 to 26.

The 9th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival returns for an expanded 5 days this October 22-26th with screenings of feature films, documentaries + short films from across the world. We also have our strongest Canadian lineup ever with a broad range of films from Canadian filmmakers as well as those close to home, made here in the Fraser Valley.

Don’t miss our opening night gala with our FRASER VALLEY FILMS screening at The Grand Hall October 22nd at 7pm.

After losing the Cottonwood Cinema, our home for the past 8 years, we’ve pivoted so that the majority of our screenings now take place at Galaxy Cinemas. With over 100 films curated into 20 screenings over 5 days, there’s something for everyone this October.

Facebook info is here