Abbotsford Resident Input Wanted for Aquatic Services and Facilities Strategy

Abbotsford– The City of Abbotsford is seeking community feedback on options for the development of a draft Aquatic Services and Facilities Strategy to help enhance amenities and shape the future of aquatic services for Abbotsford families.

The feedback will form part of the City of Abbotsford’s review and analysis of aquatics services and infrastructure in Abbotsford and help inform the development of an Aquatic Services and Facilities Strategy. The draft of the strategy will be shared with Abbotsford City Council for approval in early 2026.

A recently completed Stage 2 Exploring Options report highlights that current aquatic services are very well used and highly valued by the community but are operating at, or beyond, capacity. The report also notes that all existing facilities are aging and are nearing the end of their lifespans, requiring substantial investments to remain operational.

Under consideration by the City are:

a new 50-metre long “Training Pool” located at MSA Park to be built first to accommodate swim clubs, local and regional swimming events, and other fitness swimming activities.

a new “Community Pool” (typically a multi-tank pool with more fun amenities, such as waterslides and lazy rivers) to replace the existing pool at Matsqui Recreation Centre (MRC).

a replacement “Neighbourhood Pool” (typically a 25-metre, six-lane pool with limited additional amenities) or new “Community Pool” at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC). The type of pool built at ARC would be determined in the future, based on demand and population growth at that time.

Residents are invited to share their input by completing an online survey at: www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/aquaticstrategy.

Dates for in-person popup events where staff will be on-site at ARC and MRC to answer questions and gather feedback will be shared on the Let’s Talk Abbotsford page in the coming weeks.