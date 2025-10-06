UFV Sports Sunday – Men’s Soccer Upset Number 1 Team in Canada West

Abbotsford (UFV Athletics)- MSOC: De Souza, Cascades, put first blemish on No. 1 ranked Thunderbirds’ season with scoreless draw

It was a battle of the two best defensive teams in Canada West on Sunday, and neither was able to find a breakthrough as the UFV Cascades and UBC Thunderbirds played to a scoreless draw at Rotary Stadium.

The Thunderbirds came into the match having conceded a conference best six goals, while UFV ranked second with nine goals allowed on the season.

The result sees the Cascades move to 6-2-3 on the year, while UBC continues to lead the Canada West Pacific division at 11-0-1.