UFV Sports Sunday – Men’s Soccer Upset Number 1 Team in Canada West

Abbotsford (UFV Athletics)- MSOC: De Souza, Cascades, put first blemish on No. 1 ranked Thunderbirds’ season with scoreless draw
It was a battle of the two best defensive teams in Canada West on Sunday, and neither was able to find a breakthrough as the UFV Cascades and UBC Thunderbirds played to a scoreless draw at Rotary Stadium.
The Thunderbirds came into the match having conceded a conference best six goals, while UFV ranked second with nine goals allowed on the season.
The result sees the Cascades move to 6-2-3 on the year, while UBC continues to lead the Canada West Pacific division at 11-0-1.
Cascades head coach Tom Lowndes: “It was a really good game. A really good battle. Two teams that were willing to fight, and do whatever it takes, and I was pleased with our performance. I thought we got back to being who we are defensively after a little blip on Friday where we weren’t our best, so to be able to do that against number one in the country is obviously a really positive thing.”
“We talk about it all the time that moments change games, so [Igali and De Souza] stepping up to stop them from scoring is huge. If they get one early then we’re up against it, and on the other side if we get one does it change things? I think a draw was probably a fair result when you look at the balance of the game.”
“Really pleased with the team effort tonight. UBC is number one in the country for a reason, and to put that kind of little blemish on their record is positive for us, but now we need to take that and go into a battle with our rivals next week. We can solidify ourselves in the table a little bit and try to pick up as many points as we can to hopefully finish on a good note going into playoffs.”
Next Up:
The Cascades now get set for a home and home match up with the Trinity Western Spartans next Friday and Saturday, while UBC will face the Victoria Vikes on Thursday and Saturday.